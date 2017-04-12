Kyle West and Megan Morrison's Wedding Date Night Turns Sour as She Gets a Chilling Blast From the Past in The Arrangement Clip
The Bella Twins got into a heated argument on Wednesday's Total Divas.
On the episode, Brie Bella missed an important meeting with her and Nikki Bella's agents, which made Nikki upset. Brie had been spending time with Daniel Bryan on the road, and after she missed the business call, Nikki started to worry about her sister.
"Brie retired from WWE because she can't be a mom and wrestle at the same time," Nikki said. "Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she's just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her."
After hearing Nikki's concern, Brie told her sister, "I kind of put myself in a really f--ked up situation."
Brie then had a talk with Bryan about being on the road with him. So how did the couple resolve the situation?
Take a look at the Total Divas recap video above to find out and to watch more must-see moments (like Trinity Fatu's awesome new entrance!) from this episode!
