The Bella Twins got into a heated argument on Wednesday's Total Divas.

On the episode, Brie Bella missed an important meeting with her and Nikki Bella's agents, which made Nikki upset. Brie had been spending time with Daniel Bryan on the road, and after she missed the business call, Nikki started to worry about her sister.

"Brie retired from WWE because she can't be a mom and wrestle at the same time," Nikki said. "Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she's just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her."