In the aftermath of her shocking separation from Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson has the love and support of Hollywood's most famous family.

Photographers caught the music superstar stepping out for the first time since news of her split broke on Monday, clad in a relaxed sweatsuit as she shopped in London. But has been the case since she began living a much more private life with her then-husband of five years, it's hard to say who exactly is comforting Jackson behind closed doors.

We can imagine the 50-year-old is coping with the breakup largely in part to her bundle of joy, Eissa Al Mana. She gave birth to her first child in early January, and as a source told E! News, Jackson was "in her element" as a mom, adding, "This is what she has been waiting her whole life for." Additionally, The Mail on Sunday reported that the exes' son would remain in London with his mother.

So what other members of Janet's inner circle are providing a helping hand? For starters, mom Katherine Jackson.