In the aftermath of her shocking separation from Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson has the love and support of Hollywood's most famous family.
Photographers caught the music superstar stepping out for the first time since news of her split broke on Monday, clad in a relaxed sweatsuit as she shopped in London. But has been the case since she began living a much more private life with her then-husband of five years, it's hard to say who exactly is comforting Jackson behind closed doors.
We can imagine the 50-year-old is coping with the breakup largely in part to her bundle of joy, Eissa Al Mana. She gave birth to her first child in early January, and as a source told E! News, Jackson was "in her element" as a mom, adding, "This is what she has been waiting her whole life for." Additionally, The Mail on Sunday reported that the exes' son would remain in London with his mother.
So what other members of Janet's inner circle are providing a helping hand? For starters, mom Katherine Jackson.
David McNew/Getty Images
The Jackson family matriarch and Janet's sister Rebbie Jackson, 66, arrived in London in early February to meet their grandson and nephew, respectively, with Katherine staying with Janet through as long as late March. "It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet," a source revealed at the time.
And despite Katherine obtaining a restraining order against her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson, according to TMZ, her trip across the pond could have had more to do with Janet and Wissam's marriage than her own legal woes.
Venturelli/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed
And as the youngest of the nine Jackson siblings, Janet has quite the family tree we can only assume has extended their condolences, at the very least. The "Rhythm Nation" songstress remains close to older brother Jermaine Jackson, 61, and during her pregnancy, he opened up about becoming an uncle.
"She'll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict," Jermaine told reporters at a gala last May. "My sister Janet is my baby. She is fine but she is having a baby. A baby having a baby! We look at her like our little baby and now she's grown and having a baby."
Additionally, both sister La Toya Jacksonand nephew TJ Jackson shared congratulatory messages to Janet after she had given birth during a "stress free, healthy delivery."
"Congrats Auntie!! So so happy for you & Wissam. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Eissa. #parenthoodisthebest," TJ tweeted. La Toya added, "How exciting! Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"
At the time of Janet's 50th birthday last May, an insider described the newly singe celeb's dynamic with her family members. "Her support system is extremely strong. Janet received many calls from her loved ones that couldn't be there with her on her birthday," a source revealed to E! News.
Sounds like though think and thin, this family will never leave each other's sides.