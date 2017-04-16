Secrets are coming to light.

Sunday night's episode of The Arrangement revealed way more about Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) dark and mysterious past when she returned to her hometown in New York for her best friend's wedding. Even though Kyle West (Josh Henderson) decided to join her for the trip, it wasn't a happy occasion for Megan, who was consistently haunted by traumatic memories from her childhood throughout the trip.

After a major meltdown at the reception, Megan eventually revealed to Kyle that her older stepbrother Evan sexually assaulted her when she was 11. She then told him he passed away several years earlier after getting involved with the wrong crowd.