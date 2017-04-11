Sugar Bear says Mama June is spreading lies because she's "pissed" at him.
In case you missed it, the From Not to Hot star sat down on The Wendy Williams Show today and accused her ex-boyfriend of being "very emotionally and physically" abusive during their "many, many years together." Mama June said she went out of her way to hide what was happening at the time, but now she said she wants people to see the "truth."
She also noted that, due to the abuse, Sugar Bear has no relationship with Alana Thompson or any of her other children.
Sugar Bear responded to Mama June this afternoon, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The abuse allegations are not true."
Sugar Bear also said he believes Mama June is making this claims because of his marriage to new wife Jennifer Lamb.
"It is not true, any of it," he told the publication. "June won't let me see or talk to Alana. I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her," he continued. "The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer's wedding. I've tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won't let me."
He added, "June is saying these things because she's pissed at me. I never hurt any kid."
Jason Winslow / Splash News
Meanwhile, Mama June told Wendy Williams, "He's not their dad. He severed that. Like I said, there's been several—I can give you [Lauryn] Pumpkin's eye was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo and we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was covered up."
June said all of this will be unveiled during the upcoming reunion episode.
"This episode is going to show a little piece of our life," she explained. "It's going to open our lives...This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn't have a relationship with Alana."
On Monday, Mama June also told Page Six about the abuse allegations, saying she was coming clean about everything because she wants everyone to know the real Sugar Bear.
"It's time the world sees him for what he is," the 37-year-old reality star said. "Pumpkin's eye buckle was caused by him...because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids."