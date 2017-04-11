Sugar Bear says Mama June is spreading lies because she's "pissed" at him.

In case you missed it, the From Not to Hot star sat down on The Wendy Williams Show today and accused her ex-boyfriend of being "very emotionally and physically" abusive during their "many, many years together." Mama June said she went out of her way to hide what was happening at the time, but now she said she wants people to see the "truth."

She also noted that, due to the abuse, Sugar Bear has no relationship with Alana Thompson or any of her other children.

Sugar Bear responded to Mama June this afternoon, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The abuse allegations are not true."