They don't call it acting for nothing.

Things are not always as shiny and seamless in Hollywood as they seem, particularly when it comes to the relationships between co-stars. While some duos may appear to be chums on the big or small screen, behind the scenes, they could easily be on each other's last nerve.

Though many manage to settle their differences and continue with the job at hand, others' rifts have wreaked havoc on sets, where production had to be rearranged in one way or another to accommodate the feuding stars.

As Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told E!'s Maria Menounos, "In life, it happens where you have fundamental differences and philosophies from other people." However, how you handle those differences can make all the difference. Here's how a few sets of stars handled their rifts.