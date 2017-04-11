Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting personal.

The former couple, who broke up in February, just separately opened up about romance and relationship rumors.

On Monday, Katy took to Twitter to respond to the rumors that she's moved on from Orlando with Ryan Phillippe. Katy and Ryan were romantically linked after reports surfaced claiming they were flirting at Elton John's birthday party at the end of March.

Ryan was the first to address rumors this past Sunday when he tweeted, "I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. Thx."

Katy replied to Ryan and joked, "Can u let me out of this basement pls?"

She then followed up with, "Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol."