Stephen Belafonte and Mel B's rocky divorce just took another turn.

The former Spice Girl filed for divorce in late March, and the producer has already starting seeking joint custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Madison. However, now E! News can confirm he is also seeking visitation rights over Mel's 10-year-old daughter with Eddie Murphy, Angel.

In an ex parte filed last week, which E! News has obtained, Belafonte's attorney Grace Jamra wrote a letter to Mel's attorneys Susan [Weisman] and Larry [Bakman] expressing the producer's desire to spend time with both children.

"Stephen would like to schedule a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the resolution of temporary issues, including his ability to see Madison and Angel, whom we would appreciate continuing to have contact with," the letter read.