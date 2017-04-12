"Where the hell have you been?"
Khloe Kardashian confronts Malika Haqq on this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On the show, Malika starts spending more time with her new man and Famously Single co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and less time with her best friend, which upsets Khloe.
So when Malika shows up to Khloe's photo shoot, Khloe is surprised to see her.
"I thought you couldn't come here today because you were with your boyfriend?" Khloe asks.
"I told you I would if I could and I'm here," Malika says.
While talking about her new relationship Malika explains, "Look, you know, sometimes priorities...some things have to change, I'm sorry."
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq, E! Entertainment
She then brings up Khloe's relationship with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
"Khloe understands, she got a man and her priorities changed too," Malika says. "I took a back seat, the same way she's taking a back seat now."
But Khloe disagrees, "I don't like the fabrications of it all."
She then tells Malika, "You're trying to say how I've changed when I do try to make an effort, so let's not play that game."
Watch the KUWTK clip above to see the explosive argument and see what Khloe has to say about Malika's accusations!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Season two of Famously Single premieres Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!