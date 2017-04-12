"Where the hell have you been?"

Khloe Kardashian confronts Malika Haqq on this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On the show, Malika starts spending more time with her new man and Famously Single co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and less time with her best friend, which upsets Khloe.

So when Malika shows up to Khloe's photo shoot, Khloe is surprised to see her.

"I thought you couldn't come here today because you were with your boyfriend?" Khloe asks.

"I told you I would if I could and I'm here," Malika says.

While talking about her new relationship Malika explains, "Look, you know, sometimes priorities...some things have to change, I'm sorry."