Kendall Jenner is extremely nervous on this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the episode, Kendall learns that Vogue wants to review her clothing line with Kylie Jenner, Kendall + Kylie. And before the review, Kendall stresses about how a negative review could impact her modeling career.

"F--k! I don't know why I'm so nervous," Kendall says in the clip above. "I'm really proud of the line, but I've worked really hard to be taken seriously and recognized in Vogue and in the fashion world."

Kendall continues, "If this doesn't go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modeling world, so it's even more frightening."