Chris Evans May Be the Best Ex-Boyfriend Ever

When Chris Evans says, "Let's stay friends," he really means it.

The 35-year-old actor, who recently broke up with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate, has been romantically linked to a number of leading ladies over the years, including Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. Hollywood is a small town, and on the rare occasion he runs into one of them, it's no biggie. "I've had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up," he says in ELLE's May issue. "If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that. It's rare that someone can truly know you. If you've broken through that kind of wall, I think it's important to value that."

Would his exes say the same about him? "I hope," Evans says.