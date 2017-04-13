Kim Kardashian gets a shocking phone call on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In this clip from the episode, Kim bursts into tears as she receives a call from one of Kanye West's friends telling her that something was going on with her husband. Kanye was hospitalized this past November after canceling his Saint Pablo tour, and now we're seeing the moment Kim learned about the serious situation.

"I get a call from one of Kanye's friends and my heart drops," Kim says. "They're not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don't know what to do."