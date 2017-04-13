Kim Kardashian gets a shocking phone call on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In this clip from the episode, Kim bursts into tears as she receives a call from one of Kanye West's friends telling her that something was going on with her husband. Kanye was hospitalized this past November after canceling his Saint Pablo tour, and now we're seeing the moment Kim learned about the serious situation.
"I get a call from one of Kanye's friends and my heart drops," Kim says. "They're not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don't know what to do."
AKM-GSI , E! Entertainment
Kim had just flown to New York City when she received the call and after she hangs up the phone she tells Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian what's going on.
"He's crying on the phone to me and he wouldn't say what's wrong and I'm like, 'Tell me what's wrong,'" Kim explains. "I just don't know what to do."
Take a look at the KUWTK clip above to see the moment Kim learned about Kanye's breakdown and see her explain what's going on with Kanye!
