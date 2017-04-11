There may be more lies to tell after all. Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty told Sydney Morning Herald she has been approached by producers of the HBO series about a sequel to the smash hit limited series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shaliene Woodley.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," Moriarty said. "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens."

Big Little Lies was a ratings hit for HBO and performances, specifically Kidman's one as abused wife and mother Celeste, have garnered rave reviews and already generated Emmy buzz. During a Facebook Live, Witherspoon, who was an executive producer on the series as well, said more Big Little Lies depends on Moriarty.