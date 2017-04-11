Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Is Expecting His First Child

And another Laguna Beach baby is on the way!
Just a few months after Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy news, Talan Torriero—the formerly dubbed "ladies' man" on the MTV reality show—is expecting his first child with wife Danielle Torriero. She took to Instagram on Monday night to share the exciting news with a video of an ultrasound and their expected due date, which comes this fall.
"Baby Torriero coming mid October," she captioned the post, tagging her man and adding, "@talantorriero #13weeks."
Talan reposted the same video and caption on his own account.
Talan married Danielle in June of 2014, but the couple have been together for eight years.
In fact, a couple weeks ago, Talan shared a throwback with his wife writing, "The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today - happy birthday to @danielletorriero." Aw!
As we stated before, Talan joins the list of Laguna Beach alum who are expecting children this year.
LC and William Tell announced their pregnancy news in January, while Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, announced that they're expecting in February. Although Whitney Port didn't join MTV until The Hills, she still kind of fits the mold as she'll be welcoming a baby with hubby, Tim Rosenman, soon, too!
Congratulations to all the growing families!