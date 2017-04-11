Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Is Expecting His First Child

And another Laguna Beach baby is on the way!

Just a few months after Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy news, Talan Torriero—the formerly dubbed "ladies' man" on the MTV reality show—is expecting his first child with wife Danielle Torriero. She took to Instagram on Monday night to share the exciting news with a video of an ultrasound and their expected due date, which comes this fall.

"Baby Torriero coming mid October," she captioned the post, tagging her man and adding, "@talantorriero #13weeks."

Talan reposted the same video and caption on his own account.