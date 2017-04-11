Get ready for one hell of a finale, Imposters fans.

After a twisty season full of double crosses and assumed identities, the Bravo scripted series is gearing up for one final high-wire act with both our favorite con artists and beloved conned Bumblers coming together to pull off the ultimate con and give the FBI the shake for good. But with so many moving parts—and so many duplicitous players—there's so much that could go so very wrong.

"Everyone tomorrow has their own version of how it's going to go down," Rob Heaps, whose Ezra is gaming Patrick (Stephen Bishop) and the rest of the FBI to keep them at bay, told E! News ahead of the big episode. "A lot of people are sitting on a few secrets and lot of people are planning to go their own way."