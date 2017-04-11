Get ready for one hell of a finale, Imposters fans.
After a twisty season full of double crosses and assumed identities, the Bravo scripted series is gearing up for one final high-wire act with both our favorite con artists and beloved conned Bumblers coming together to pull off the ultimate con and give the FBI the shake for good. But with so many moving parts—and so many duplicitous players—there's so much that could go so very wrong.
"Everyone tomorrow has their own version of how it's going to go down," Rob Heaps, whose Ezra is gaming Patrick (Stephen Bishop) and the rest of the FBI to keep them at bay, told E! News ahead of the big episode. "A lot of people are sitting on a few secrets and lot of people are planning to go their own way."
Bravo
Though there's so much that could go wrong, there's one looming presence out there that will prove to be a bigger threat than anything else combined. "It's a bit of a ticking time bomb with a lot of wires that could mistakenly be pulled. It's a scary situation," Parker Young teased. "But ultimately, Uma Thurman, playing Lenny Cohen—she reappears and sort of lays down the final law and in that scene we realize that this rabbit hole goes even deeper than we initially realized."
The action, of course, is all building up to Patrick and Maddie's (Inbar Levi)—or is it Saffron?—wedding ceremony, complete with Max (Brian Benben) in the Doctor drag, but with Patrick clearly catching feelings for his mark and Maddie's knowledge of what Max did to poor Sally (Katherine LaNasa), it's far from clear whose side anyone is really on.
And if you think the Bumblers are giving up any other other details about how it all turns out, you've got another thing coming.
"Nothing," Heaps said when we pressed. "Because Lenny Cohen is over there, sharpening a knife."
The trio, which also includes Marianne Rendon, did offer up a three-word tease each, however. To find out which words they chose to describe the big conclusion, be sure to check out the video above!
Imposters' season finale airs Tuesday, April 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
