Kyle West and Megan Morrison's Wedding Date Night Turns Sour as She Gets a Chilling Blast From the Past in The Arrangement Clip
Sign, sealed and delivered!
With an extremely popular debut season, The Arrangement, E!'s latest scripted series about a Hollywood romance tangled up in the pitfalls of fame, has been renewed for a second season. The show's stars Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista were first to announce the exciting news Thursday morning on NBC's Today.
"Our audience, I think, is going on this ride," Josh said. "People are obsessed with tabloids, and they're obsessed with stories and everything else, and so this is a kind of show about that world, and people are really addicted to it."
Michael Vartan and Lexa Doig will also be returning for 10 more episodes that will dive deeper into Kyle West and Megan Morrison's love story and their relationship with the secretive Institute of the Higher Mind and its controlling leader, Terence Anderson.
Creator Jonathan Abrahams exclusively told E! News, "I couldn't be more excited to continue Kyle and Megan's journey in this world we've created. And I couldn't ask for a better partner than E!—whose creativity and dedication to the show has really helped us get to this point."
"As E!'s second successful foray into scripted, we are thrilled to see the show resonate with viewers and gain momentum throughout the season. Continuing to fuel our audience's passion for pop culture and celebrity, The Arrangement allows us to reveal a darker side of Hollywood that has never been seen before," said E! Entertainment and Esquire Network President Adam Stotsky. "Alongside our partners at Universal Cable Productions, we're excited to watch this intriguingly unpredictable story continue to unfold in a second season."
As the first season continues to build toward the explosive finale on May 7, fans can expect a wild ride of scandal, revelations and suspense as Megan's mysterious past comes to light and Terence attempts to control and protect Kyle's movie star reputation at any cost.
With its renewal, The Arrangement has followed in the successful footsteps of E!'s original scripted drama The Royals, which was recently picked up for a fourth season.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
