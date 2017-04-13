Sign, sealed and delivered!

With an extremely popular debut season, The Arrangement, E!'s latest scripted series about a Hollywood romance tangled up in the pitfalls of fame, has been renewed for a second season. The show's stars Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista were first to announce the exciting news Thursday morning on NBC's Today.

"Our audience, I think, is going on this ride," Josh said. "People are obsessed with tabloids, and they're obsessed with stories and everything else, and so this is a kind of show about that world, and people are really addicted to it."

Michael Vartan and Lexa Doig will also be returning for 10 more episodes that will dive deeper into Kyle West and Megan Morrison's love story and their relationship with the secretive Institute of the Higher Mind and its controlling leader, Terence Anderson.