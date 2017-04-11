CBS
CBS
Carpool Karaoke is going primetime—again. The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 is coming to CBS on Monday, May 22.
In addition to Carpool Karaoke segments, including an all-new installment with a celebrity yet to be announced, the special will feature Toddlerography and James Corden's favorite Late Late Show moments. This is the second primetime special for The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Last year's installment, which featured Jennifer Lopez sitting in the passenger seat for a Carpool Karaoke ride, won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.
Could the May special debut Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke segment that was filmed back in February? Recent Carpool Karaoke participants include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez. The segment is becoming a show.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be a 16-episode series on Apple Music and feature other famous faces behind the wheel with guests. Pairings include, but are not limited to: Will Smith and Corden, Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal, and Billy Eichner and Metallica. Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and John Legend are also set to appear in Carpool Karaoke: The Series.
Adele's Carpool Karaoke segment is the most-watched late night clip on YouTube with more than 154 million views.
Tell us: Whom do you want to see get in the passenger seat for the special?
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 airs Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on CBS.