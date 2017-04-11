This year's BAFTA TV nominations are officially out!

Among the list of nominees announced Tuesday, The Crown leads this year's pool with five nods, including recognition for Claire Foy, John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Vanessa Kirby.

HBO's The Night Of and FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson also received nominations in the "International" category while Netflix saw additional success with Stranger Things, which was also nominated in the same group.

While The Night Manager swept this year's Golden Globe Awards with three wins out of four nominations, it was only nominated for a BAFTA in the "Supporting Actor" category for Tom Hollander. The Late Late Show With James Corden landed a nomination for Virgin TV's Must See Moment thanks to his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with former First Lady Michelle Obama.