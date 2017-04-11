Netflix
This year's BAFTA TV nominations are officially out!
Among the list of nominees announced Tuesday, The Crown leads this year's pool with five nods, including recognition for Claire Foy, John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Vanessa Kirby.
HBO's The Night Of and FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson also received nominations in the "International" category while Netflix saw additional success with Stranger Things, which was also nominated in the same group.
While The Night Manager swept this year's Golden Globe Awards with three wins out of four nominations, it was only nominated for a BAFTA in the "Supporting Actor" category for Tom Hollander. The Late Late Show With James Corden landed a nomination for Virgin TV's Must See Moment thanks to his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Meanwhile, Foy, who also won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as a young Queen Elizabeth II, remains a favorite to win a BAFTA for her second career nomination.
"I'm very honored to have been nominated for a BAFTA and so thrilled the show has been recognised in so many categories and to share this with Jared, John and Vanessa and all the amazing cast and crew," she said in a statement. "It's especially meaningful because the show is made in the UK with such a wealth of incredible British talent. Very, very excited."
To find out who will take the crown at this year's ceremony, the winners will be named at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 14. Here is the full list of nominees:
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Program
Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe Production Team - House Of Tomorrow/BBC Two
Cunk On Shakespeare Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles - House Of Tomorrow/BBC Two
The Last Leg Production Team - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
Taskmaster Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire - Avalon/Dave
Current Affairs
Inside Obama's White House Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis - Brook Lapping/BBC Two
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama) Production Team - BBC Productions/BBC One
Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann - Amos Pictures/BBC Two
Unarmed Black Male (This World) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall - BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two
Drama Series
The Crown Production Team - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
The Durrells Production Team - Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV
Happy Valley Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman - Red Production Company/BBC One
War & Peace Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills The Last Leg - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One
Graham Norton The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One
Michael Mcintyre Michael Mcintyre's Big Show - Hungry Mcbear/BBC One
Entertainment Program
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Production Team - ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV
Britain's Got Talent Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown - Thames/ITV
Michael Mcintyre's Big Show Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe - Hungry Mcbear/BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing Louise Rainbow, Nikki Parsons, Robin Lee-Perrella, Jason Gilkison - BBC Studios/BBC One
Factual Series
24 Hours In Police Custody Production Team - The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4
Exodus: Our Journey To Europe Production Team - Keo Films/BBC Two
Kids On The Edge Production Team - Century Films/Channel 4
The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment Production Team - Gold Star Productions/BBC Four
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs Production Team - Raw Tv/BBC One
The Great British Bake Off Production Team - Love Productions/BBC One
Travel Man: 48 Hours In… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo Mccrea, Richard Ayoade - North One Television/Channel 4
Who Do You Think You Are? Production Team - Wall To Wall Media/BBC One
Female Performance In A Comedy Program
Diane Morgan Cunk On Shakespeare - House Of Tomorrow/BBC Two
Lesley Manville Mum - Big Talk Productions/BBC Two
Olivia Colman Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
International
The Night Of Production Team - HBO/Sky Atlantic
The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson - Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two
Stranger Things Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen - 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix
Transparent Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard - Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Instant Video
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar Murdered By My Father - BBC Studios/BBC Three
Babou Ceesay Damilola, Our Loved Boy - Minnow Films/BBC One
Benedict Cumberbatch The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses - Neal Street Productions/BBC Two Productions/Carnival Films/Nbc Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
Robbie Coltrane National Treasure - The Forge/Channel 4
Leading Actress
Claire Foy The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
Jodie Comer Thirteen - BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three
Nikki Amuka-Bird NW - Mammoth Screen/BBC Two
Sarah Lancashire Happy Valley - Red Production Company/BBC One
Live Event
The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme: Thiepval Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Shakespeare Live! From The RSC Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC Two
Stand Up To Cancer Production Team - Princess Productions/Channel 4
The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration Production Team - ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV
Male Performance In A Comedy Program
Asim Chaudhry People Just Do Nothing - Roughcut Tv/BBC Three
David Mitchell Upstart Crow - BBC Studios/BBC Two
Harry Enfield The Windsors - Noho Film And Television/Channel 4
Steve Coogan Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes - Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
National Treasure George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman - The Forge/Channel 4
The Secret Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban - Hat Trick Productions/ITV
The Witness For The Prosecution Production Team - Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One Production Team - Itn/Channel 4
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests Production Team - BBC North West/BBC One
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death Of A City Production Team - Sky News/Sky News
Victoria Derbyshire Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton - BBC News/BBC Two
Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates Production Team - Twenty Twenty/Channel 4
Muslims Like Us Production Team - Love Productions/BBC Two
The Real Marigold Hotel Production Team - Twofour /BBC Two
The Secret Life Of 5 Year Olds Production Team - Rdf Television/Channel 4
Scripted Comedy
Camping Julia Davis, Ted Dowd - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
Fleabag Production Team - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
Flowers Will Sharpe, Naomi De Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone - Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4
People Just Do Nothing Production Team - Roughcut TV/BBC Three
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors Production Team - True Vision Aire/BBC One
Hillsborough Production Team - Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two
How To Die: Simon's Choice Production Team - Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two
Hypernormalisation Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye - BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer
Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers - BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales
Damilola, Our Loved Boy Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr - Minnow Films/BBC One
Murdered By My Father Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele - BBC Studios/BBC Three
NW Production Team - Mammoth Screen /BBC Two
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Eastenders Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Emmerdale Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV
Hollyoaks Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant - Lime Pictures/Channel 4
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett's Diaries Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel - Lone Star Productions/BBC Two
Attenborough's Life That Glows Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie - Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/Curiositystream/BBC Two
Grayson Perry: All Man Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary - Swan Films/Channel 4
Planet Earth II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One
Sport
The Open Production Team - Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1
Rio 2016 Olympics Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan - BBC Sport/BBC One
Rio 2016 Paralympics Production Team - Sunset+Vine/Channel 4
Six Nations – England v. Wales Paul Mcnamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth - ITV Sport/ITV
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays Line Of Duty - World Productions/BBC Two
Jared Harris The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
John Lithgow The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
Tom Hollander The Night Manager - The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker Last Tango In Halifax - Red Production Company/BBC One
Siobhan Finneran Happy Valley - Red Production Company/BBC One
Vanessa Kirby The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
Wunmi Mosaku Damilola, Our Loved Boy - Minnow Films/BBB One
Virgin TV's Must See Moment
Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke With Michelle Obama
Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes Vs Iguana Chase
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls' Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer's Origins