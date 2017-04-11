Your first look at Orange Is the New Black season five is here. Prepare yourselves, you may not find the answers you're looking for here.
In the minute-long video, things pick up right where they left off in season four: Daya (Dascha Polanco) has a gun to CO Humphrey's (Michael Torpey), surrounded by a riled up factions of prisoners. Everybody's telling her to do it, to kill him.
"We are laying low and we're staying out of trouble," Piper (Taylor Schilling) says to Alex (Laura Prepon) as they arrive on the scene.
"That's right, we see trouble, we turn around and walk the other way. We are out of the business," Alex agrees.
And then they discover the riot.
"If this is a real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backwards for equality?" Piper wonders.
"I need you to be quiet," Daya yells. But the crowd isn't letting up. Bang. Does Daya pull the trigger? You'll have to watch on Friday, June 9 when all episodes premiere.
Season five will take place over the span of just three days. And don't forget, OITNB has been renewed through season seven.
"I think the stakes are higher in this season than they have been in a while just by virtue of the compressed time and seeing people in compressed circumstance really raises the stakes. It's exciting to watch, I think for all of us," Schilling told E! News.
Laverne Cox told us the new season was "really, really good."
"What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next. When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It's really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."
All episodes drop on Friday, June 9 on Netflix.