Your first look at Orange Is the New Black season five is here. Prepare yourselves, you may not find the answers you're looking for here.

In the minute-long video, things pick up right where they left off in season four: Daya (Dascha Polanco) has a gun to CO Humphrey's (Michael Torpey), surrounded by a riled up factions of prisoners. Everybody's telling her to do it, to kill him.

"We are laying low and we're staying out of trouble," Piper (Taylor Schilling) says to Alex (Laura Prepon) as they arrive on the scene.

"That's right, we see trouble, we turn around and walk the other way. We are out of the business," Alex agrees.

And then they discover the riot.