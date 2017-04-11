Jenna Jameson is a glowing new mama!
The model welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Batel Lu Bitton, into the world last Thursday, and it's no surprise her daughter has already won over her heart...and her Instagram!
Jameson has been busy sharing photos of her little one with her 235K followers, giving everyone a look into her first few days with the newborn.
For example, on Saturday, the entrepreneur mama shared a photo with Batel resting on her chest at the hospital. She captioned the picture, "Good morning from Mommy and Batel! We are both feeling great this morning."
Jameson and her fiancé Lior Bitton got to bring their daughter home from the hospital on Sunday, which also happened to mark Jameson's 43rd birthday.
She shared a photo of the threesome getting packed up in the car and wrote, "We took Batel home yesterday on my birthday and I couldn't be happier, she's adjusting so quickly to being home! I am also... my milk has come in and holy Moses. I forgot how nuts breastfeeding is!" LOL!
Upon returning home, Jameson and her daughter have been spending lots of time together, bonding and enjoying their first few days getting acclimated to their new life together.
In fact, on Monday, the mommy-daughter duo celebrated Passover with a sweet pic.
"Mommy daughter time! Pesach sameach! Happy Passover! May yours be as blessed as mine," Jameson wrote with the baby resting on her legs.
As you may recall, Jameson converted to Judaism in 2015 after becoming engaged to her Israeli fiancé.
Meanwhile, our favorite photo of Batel came early Tuesday morning and brought us all the feels.
We couldn't help but smile over Batel's sweet grin, wearing a pretty pink bow in her hair and wrapped in a matching blanket.
"Good morning!" Jameson wrote. "Smile as big as you can today... Batel says so!"
Well, thanks to her, we already are!
Meanwhile, Jameson gave birth to her daughter last week, taking to Instagram on Friday to introduce Batel to the world.
"I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton. She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long," she captioned the picture. "She is so calm and graceful it's hard to look at her not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you."
Congrats again to Jameson and her growing family!