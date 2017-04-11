Jenna Jameson is a glowing new mama!

The model welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Batel Lu Bitton, into the world last Thursday, and it's no surprise her daughter has already won over her heart...and her Instagram!

Jameson has been busy sharing photos of her little one with her 235K followers, giving everyone a look into her first few days with the newborn.

For example, on Saturday, the entrepreneur mama shared a photo with Batel resting on her chest at the hospital. She captioned the picture, "Good morning from Mommy and Batel! We are both feeling great this morning."