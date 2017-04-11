Josh Brasted/Getty Images for GQ
The White House Correspondents Association announced Tuesday that Hasan Minhaj will host the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Although President Donald Trump and White House staff won't be in attendance this year, Minjah will carry on with his duties. "It is a tremendous honor to be a part of such a historic event even though the president has chosen not to attend this year. SAD!" Minhaj said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is vital that we honor the First Amendment and the freedom of the press."
But who is Minhaj? While you might be aware that he's a comedian, there is a lot more to know about this year's headliner. Here are five things to know about him:
1. He is a senior correspondent on The Daily Show, which he joined in 2014. He grew in popularity thanks to his cheerful but acerbic take on current events.
2. Minhaj wrote and performed Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, an off-Broadway show, in 2015 that discussed his life growing up in California and his struggles with ethnic identity (He is first-generation Indian-American and Muslim). It will debut on Netflix spring 2017.
3. He attended the University of California, Davis, to study political science.
4. He has appeared on multiple TV shows, including Arrested Development, Getting On and Disaster Date.
5. Minhaj hosted the documentary special Stand Up Planet produced by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He was also selected by the Sundance Institute to develop his solo show as well as his feature film at the prestigious New Frontier Storytelling Lab.
The White House Correspondents' Dinner will take place April 29.