Nick Viall had a special guest for his rumba during Most Memorable Year Night on Dancing With the Stars: His fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi.

The Bachelor star danced to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" with Peta Murgatryod and the dance partners received their highest score yet, a 30 out of 40.

"I feel great. I personally feel it was our best, and we got our best scores, which was great," he told E! News. "It was just so much fun, it was also great to have Vanessa at the ending. I think Peta did such a fantastic job with the choreography."