Nick Viall had a special guest for his rumba during Most Memorable Year Night on Dancing With the Stars: His fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi.
The Bachelor star danced to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" with Peta Murgatryod and the dance partners received their highest score yet, a 30 out of 40.
"I feel great. I personally feel it was our best, and we got our best scores, which was great," he told E! News. "It was just so much fun, it was also great to have Vanessa at the ending. I think Peta did such a fantastic job with the choreography."
The dance was designed to represent what it's like to be the star of The Bachelor, surrounded by women vying for your attention. Vanessa came in at the end for a lift and a kiss—even if the lift was a little high. No cheeks were revealed, take note.
"It was an obvious thing we wanted to do," Nick said of bringing Vanessa in.
"His story wouldn't seem complete unless she was involved, so yeah, seemed fitting," Peta said.
Vanessa's been helping Nick master his dance moves at home too.
"She's very talented. She picks up things quicker than I do. [That] helps me rehearse with her at home," he said. "She's been a fantastic supporter and it's been a really fun experience for both of us."
As for Peta's other half, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is partnered with Glee's Heather Morris in the competition and been sidelined with a calf injury, Peta said he's still on the mend. "He's on the road to recovery and I feel like he's still healing," she said. "He's not perfect yet…He should be back really soon, I promise."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.