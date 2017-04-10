It's finally hitting us: Pippa Middleton's wedding day is coming very soon.

By no means are we talking tomorrow or next week. But in case you missed the big news, the bride-to-be and James Matthews officially announced that their ceremony will take place May 20 at St Mark's Church in Englefield.

The royal family including Prince Harry, Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate Middleton will attend the ceremony.

And while that may be a gift in itself, fans will be delighted to hear that Kate is helping out in more ways than one before vows are exchanged.

For starters, Kate and Prince William are more than happy to have their son Prince George serve as a page boy while Princess Charlotte will participate as a bridesmaid.