LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
It's finally hitting us: Pippa Middleton's wedding day is coming very soon.
By no means are we talking tomorrow or next week. But in case you missed the big news, the bride-to-be and James Matthews officially announced that their ceremony will take place May 20 at St Mark's Church in Englefield.
The royal family including Prince Harry, Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate Middleton will attend the ceremony.
And while that may be a gift in itself, fans will be delighted to hear that Kate is helping out in more ways than one before vows are exchanged.
For starters, Kate and Prince William are more than happy to have their son Prince George serve as a page boy while Princess Charlotte will participate as a bridesmaid.
Press Association via AP Images
While reports have surfaced claiming Kate will be the maid of honor, nothing has been confirmed. In fact, other outlets say she doesn't want to steal her sister's thunder.
Just last week, the Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Pippa's house in West London to hang out and discuss future events. Vanity Fair also reported that Kate and William recently grabbed dinner with Pippa, James and James' parents.
In between all of the planning and preparing, Kate is also making sure her sister has some fun and enjoys her engagement.
While Prince William enjoyed a boys-only ski trip in March, Kate hit the slopes in Meribel, France with her sister.
According to The Sun, the trip was a bachelorette party in honor of the bride-to-be and the two groups even shared the same jet on the way to their individual party locations.
With just a few weeks to go before the big wedding day, interest is only expected to rise for this ceremony. Fortunately for Pippa, her sister has already experienced a similar romantic day that was watched all around the world.
Everything is going to turn out great, Pippa.