NFL running back Rashad Jennings may have just become the one to watch on Dancing with the Stars.

For tonight's theme of most memorable year, he recalled his rough relationship with his father.

"My dad was closed off when I was younger. Any time you would try to get closer to him, he would turn to alcohol," Jennings said in the package before the dance. "His idea of love was to provide financially. He provided, and faded away."

Then, Jennings had a full scholarship to college and was being considered by NFL scouts when he got a phone call that his dad was going to have to have a leg amputated due to diabetes and a stroke he had suffered. Jennings immediately decided to go home and take care of his parents, even if it meant giving up his own dream.