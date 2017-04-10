Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett can't escape the Internet trolls during her spring break.

As the reality star continued her tropical vacation with family and friends in Hawaii, Kendra found herself going off on a few not-so-cool Instagram followers.

"Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick f--ks. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo," Kendra wrote to her 2.3 million followers. "All you people living in your cages, sit the f--k down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you. So we should be living in a cage because of sick f--ks who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now."

She added, "Man, this world is more f--ked up than I thought. I'll go ahead and go back to my vacation."