Who filled that ballroom with onions tonight?!
Most Memorable Year is always a tough night to get through, and this was no exception. We cried, we cheered, we explained ourselves to the rest of the office after we lost it when Rashad Jennings hugged his dad, and we nodded knowingly when Mr. T was eliminated from the competition.
There's a whole lot of talent on the show this season, even when you don't consider professional dancer Heather Morris, so it only made sense that Mr. T would be sent home.
It also made sense that Carrie Ann Inaba continued her nonsense quest to make everyone mad by docking points for lifts, and that Len Goodman refused to play along when Rashad's dance clearly deserved all 10s, because that's just how this show rolls, and if we haven't yet accepted that fact, we might as well not even be here.
Let's talk about the dances, shall we?
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 32/40
Feels a little bit like cheating to employ the rest of Fifth Harmony to help get those votes, so it's lucky that Normani didn't even need the help. This girl is good.
Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd: 30/40
From the Bachelor theme to the giant rose on the floor to the Ed Sheeran song to the abs to the makeout, we're feeling a little overwhelmed in ways Nick Viall has never overwhelmed us before. Maybe Vanessa should start rewarding him at the end of every dance with smooches?
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev: 33/40
Nancy's dance was beautiful, as it usually is, but we're really looking forward to seeing her do something besides gliding across the floor in a beautiful dress to a beautiful song.
Mr. T and Kym Herjavec: 28/40
Mr. T's not a dancer, which we knew, but it's really nice to see how hard he's trying. That sounds sarcastic, but we really do mean it!
Heather Morris and Alan Bersten: 35/40
Heather, we were counting on you to use your most memorable year to recycle some Glee performances, and you let us down with an expert wedding and baby-themed number. Congrats on your happiness, but we had better get some Brittany S. Pierce at some point this season.
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 31/40
Not the dance we were expecting when we learned David was dancing about the year the Cubs won the World Series, but we're continually surprised by
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 39/40
Can we give Rashad the mirror ball just for that performance?! Also, it deserved all 10s. Len, why do you have to be the way that you are???
Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko: 30/40
Um, we didn't know we needed Erika Jayne as Madonna until we got it, and now we're not sure how we ever lived without it. We love this woman.
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 36/40
Agreed with the judges: This is what we wanted from Simone. It was very reminiscent of both Bindi Irwin and Laurie Hernandez, and Simone has the power to be even better than even they were.
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 32/40
Soooo much better than last week. The Charleston's clearly not Bonner's dance, but the Foxtrot is much more his style.
