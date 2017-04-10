Pop music fans can't delay that trip to Las Vegas any longer.

In case you missed the big news, Britney Spears announced this morning that she's ending her residency at The AXIS inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this year.

"As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," the singer told E! News in a statement. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Since its opening in December 2013, the show has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales and made plenty of fans including Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry very happy customers.

As any true performer knows, however, some shows don't always go according to plan. From mic malfunctions to surprise statements, we're taking a look at the biggest bloopers from Britney's shows in Las Vegas.

Don't you worry, though, Brit. We're still "crazy" about your songs, dance moves and show.