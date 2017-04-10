Pop music fans can't delay that trip to Las Vegas any longer.
In case you missed the big news, Britney Spears announced this morning that she's ending her residency at The AXIS inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this year.
"As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," the singer told E! News in a statement. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
Since its opening in December 2013, the show has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales and made plenty of fans including Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry very happy customers.
As any true performer knows, however, some shows don't always go according to plan. From mic malfunctions to surprise statements, we're taking a look at the biggest bloopers from Britney's shows in Las Vegas.
Don't you worry, though, Brit. We're still "crazy" about your songs, dance moves and show.
Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc
Wait, Is This Thing On: Back in February 2014, Britney was performing her hit song "Stronger" when her mic pack flew off, leaving the singer struggling with the cord while dancing. The pop princess didn't miss a beat and even managed to pull off a 360 spin with her mic pack hanging loose.
Nice to Meet You: As part of her show in Las Vegas, Britney always likes to bring a fan up on stage during her performance of "Freakshow." That lucky concertgoer will soon be tied up in an innocent Fifty Shades of Brit style performance. During some shows, a famous celebrity is given the special role. And during some shows, Britney doesn't exactly know who the celeb is. Fans speculated that Britney didn't know who Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes was when he appeared on stage. "What's your name?" she asked. "Colton? Give it up for Colton, everyone! You're an amazing dancer, oh, my goodness. Call me anytime."
Suck It: While Britney may spend a majority of her time on stage singing and dancing, the "Piece of Me" singer went off script one show in 2016. "Look how beautiful the girls are," the "Pretty Girls" singer said during a concert via Billboard. "Men, frankly, can suck my f---ing toe." While she was clearly joking around, the moment quickly went viral.
Wardrobe Malfunction: While dancing through her single "I Love Rock N' Roll," Britney found her black bra top unfastened. In video shot by fans, Britney was seen keeping her cool as two backup dancers tried to put the straps back together. When they quickly popped apart again, the singer crossed her eyes and made funny faces.
It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Britney: Nothing to see here folks! While singing "Toxic" in a December 2016 concert, Britney's harness got stuck to a fake tree on the stage preventing her from soaring over the crowds. According to TMZ, Britney was saved by a production team member who unhooked the harness, which ultimately allowed her to trot down the nearby staircase.