Things are starting to get a little weird.

After making several bad decisions in regards to Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and the Institute of the Higher Mind, including pimping the movie star out to a detective, Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) goes on a journey of self-reflection with the help of psychedelic mushrooms, or shrooms, in this sneak peek from Sunday's upcoming episode of The Arrangement.

He visualizes a strange alternate reality in which he's the biggest movie star in the world and dating Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista). As Terence struggles through the bad trip, an imaginary Kyle appears to help him confront his demons and confess his feelings.

"Sophie Marchuk died, and I felt inconvenienced," Terence admits. "Connor blew his brains out in front of me, and I felt relief. And you're right, I didn't fight for you. Gaffey made her pitch, and I said yes. I just wanted it to be done with. I've built my life around helping people, and I don't care about anybody."