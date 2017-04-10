Boobs, boobs and less boobs!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd underwent a breast lift and reduction in Newport Beach, Calif., last Friday, E! News has learned.

Earlier today, Kelly's rep confirmed the procedure, saying, "Kelly did have a successful surgery and is recovering at home."

The 41-year-old went under the knife to her reduce her 32G breasts, which she'd actually pumped up the volume on three years ago with a breast augmentation surgery.

But, apparently, the buxom beauty was having buyer's remorse. A source close to Kelly told us that she decided to have a reduction because the gals were causing her nothing but trouble.