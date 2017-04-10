Bravo
Boobs, boobs and less boobs!
Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd underwent a breast lift and reduction in Newport Beach, Calif., last Friday, E! News has learned.
Earlier today, Kelly's rep confirmed the procedure, saying, "Kelly did have a successful surgery and is recovering at home."
The 41-year-old went under the knife to her reduce her 32G breasts, which she'd actually pumped up the volume on three years ago with a breast augmentation surgery.
But, apparently, the buxom beauty was having buyer's remorse. A source close to Kelly told us that she decided to have a reduction because the gals were causing her nothing but trouble.
Our source dished, "Kelly wanted to get smaller breasts for a long time. She was having a lot of discomfort and it was hard for her to find clothes that fit her chest because of her small frame."
The insider further shared that the reality star is doing "really well" after surgery and that she spent the weekend hanging out with her girlfriends, as as she normally would. As for how things are looking now? "She's healing well and she's really happy that she finally did it."
E! News can also confirm that the night before the brunette downsized her breasts, she said ta ta to her ta-tas with a family-filled gathering at the Corona Del Mar beach. The get together was located near her $6.25 million dollar home that she shares with her husband Michael, their 10-year-old daughter, Jolie, her mother Bobbi and her younger brother Eric.