Shay Mitchell's Braided Top Knot Is Next Level

Whether you're headed to Coachella or Stagecoach, you need an epic hairstyle that's easy to do.

Cue the braided top knot. You've probably seen this style on the red carpet. Think: Shay Mitchell's braid-to-bun at last year's Teen Choice Awards. Jessica Alba, Colbie Caillat and Karreuche Tran have also rocked the style, and we had to take a second look every time. It's a guaranteed standout look, no matter the occasion.

Mane Addicts stylist Laura Polko knows a thing or two about creating celeb-worthy hairstyles. Just ask her clients Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele or Demi Lovato. We teamed up with the beauty pro to break down the braided top knot, so you can get the look. Just grab a couple of hair ties and watch the video above!