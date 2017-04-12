You can't always run from your past.

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is battling old, unpleasant memories after returning to her hometown with Kyle West (Josh Henderson) for her childhood best friend's wedding in this clip from Sunday's episode of The Arrangement. The movie star can obviously tell something's wrong from his girlfriend's erratic behavior, but she refuses let him in on her dark secret.

But Kyle can't ignore the situation any longer when she flees the dance floor at reception after getting a creepy vision of an unknown man.

"Megan, you just looked at me like I was some kind of monster," Kyle says, chasing her into the house.