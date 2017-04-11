Thoughts on Kendall Jenner's Shirt Trick?

ESC: Kendall Jenner

AKM-GSI

It's a new, cool-for-summer way to wear your button downs.

Kendall Jenner's done it again in that she's trailblazing her way through new fashion trends, but will this one catch on? (We'd love to know your thoughts, so leave them in the comment section below.)

The supermodel's wearing an oversized red striped shirt, tucked it into her jean shorts then pulled it down to the point where it's peeking out past her bottoms. And it's not the first time we've seen this (though it is the first time we've seen it paired with killer Gentle Monster x Opening Ceremony sunglasses and a single Anita Ko safety pin earring)Rihanna gave us a similar look last October!

ESC: Rihanna, Dare to Wear

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

And last October we shared how we felt about the look in this piece, so today it's your turn.

If it's something you're planning on attempting, make sure your button down is longer than the average—otherwise, there won't have enough fabric to pull it off. Browse the shirts below!

ESC: Button Downs

Zara Oversized Shirt, $36

ESC: Button Downs

H&M Cotton Shirt, Was: $18, Now: $13

ESC: Button Downs

Monse Panel Oversized Shirt, $1,090

ESC: Button Downs

Rails Aly Blue/White Stripe, $148

ESC: Button Downs

Topshop Mensy Oversized Striped Shirt, $55

ESC: Button Down

River Island Red Stripe Cold Shoulder Collar Shirt, $56

ESC: Button Downs

Madewell Drapey Oversized Boyshirt in Pure White, $72

ESC: Button Downs

Michael Kors Collection Gingham Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $120

Now, tuck it in, pull some out and go! 

