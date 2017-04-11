Thoughts on Kendall Jenner's Shirt Trick?

It's a new, cool-for-summer way to wear your button downs.

Kendall Jenner's done it again in that she's trailblazing her way through new fashion trends, but will this one catch on? (We'd love to know your thoughts, so leave them in the comment section below.)

The supermodel's wearing an oversized red striped shirt, tucked it into her jean shorts then pulled it down to the point where it's peeking out past her bottoms. And it's not the first time we've seen this (though it is the first time we've seen it paired with killer Gentle Monster x Opening Ceremony sunglasses and a single Anita Ko safety pin earring), Rihanna gave us a similar look last October!