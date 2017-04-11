Thoughts on Kendall Jenner's Shirt Trick?

AKM-GSI
It's a new, cool-for-summer way to wear your button downs.
Kendall Jenner's done it again in that she's trailblazing her way through new fashion trends, but will this one catch on? (We'd love to know your thoughts, so leave them in the comment section below.)
The supermodel's wearing an oversized red striped shirt, tucked it into her jean shorts then pulled it down to the point where it's peeking out past her bottoms. And it's not the first time we've seen this (though it is the first time we've seen it paired with killer Gentle Monster x Opening Ceremony sunglasses and a single Anita Ko safety pin earring), Rihanna gave us a similar look last October!
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
And last October we shared how we felt about the look in this piece, so today it's your turn.
If it's something you're planning on attempting, make sure your button down is longer than the average—otherwise, there won't have enough fabric to pull it off. Browse the shirts below!
Zara Oversized Shirt, $36
H&M Cotton Shirt, Was: $18, Now: $13
Monse Panel Oversized Shirt, $1,090
Now, tuck it in, pull some out and go!