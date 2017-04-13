The Arrangement Renewed for Season 2! Kyle West and Megan Morrison's Dark Hollywood Love Story Continues at E!
From friends to frenemies...
Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) better watch his back because Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is furious with him in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode of The Arrangement.
After days of being ignored and avoided following Kyle's late-night rendezvous with Detective Gaffey (Tracy Waterhouse), Terence shows up unannounced to talk to Kyle in person. But the gesture is definitely a bad idea because the movie star has zero interest in any of his "bulls--t" conversations or apologies after being forced to sleep with the cop in order to protect the Institute and its reputation.
"I'm not here to tell you it was OK," Terence acknowledges, adding, "It's not OK. It was horrible, and I hate that I had to do it. I understand that you're angry, but I'm asking you to do what I'm trying to do, which is look at the bigger picture. You can do this. You've done the work, Kyle. Locate your better self."
Kyle's "better self" has obviously disappeared because he then snaps and grabs Terence by the throat. "How hard did you fight for me?" he asks aggressively. "How hard did you try to make a different deal with her? Gaffey said you jumped at the chance to pimp me out. Why? So you could remind me who's boss?"
Literally backed into a wall, Terence attempts to calm Kyle down. "Kyle, think about what you're doing," he instructs. "This violence, it's a regression."
"Maybe," Kyle responds, finally releasing his mentor. "But at least now I see you. You're a fraud. Don't come near me again."
