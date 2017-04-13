From friends to frenemies...

Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) better watch his back because Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is furious with him in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode of The Arrangement.

After days of being ignored and avoided following Kyle's late-night rendezvous with Detective Gaffey (Tracy Waterhouse), Terence shows up unannounced to talk to Kyle in person. But the gesture is definitely a bad idea because the movie star has zero interest in any of his "bulls--t" conversations or apologies after being forced to sleep with the cop in order to protect the Institute and its reputation.

"I'm not here to tell you it was OK," Terence acknowledges, adding, "It's not OK. It was horrible, and I hate that I had to do it. I understand that you're angry, but I'm asking you to do what I'm trying to do, which is look at the bigger picture. You can do this. You've done the work, Kyle. Locate your better self."