Chris Pratt is back on the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which means he's back to his hilarious social media posts.

The actor is currently in Tokyo on the first leg of the tour for his new film, and he's already started with some pretty great posts.

For example, he posted the photo above from one of the film's junkets, writing, "Here I sir [sic] next to a poster for #gotgvol2 discussing how this is probably the greatest movie in the history of cinema. Humbly. #tokyo."