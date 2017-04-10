Will SUR see the sexy unique returns of James Kennedy and Lala Kent in season six?
Though James was fired by Lisa Vanderpump and Lala quit midway through season five, the respective futures of both of Vanderpump Rules' troublemakers were addressed during the second part of the Bravo hit's reunion on Monday night.
Fired for his tendency to drink and fight while on the job a few times too many, Ii sounds like James may once again find himself spinning records and asking dog owners to pick up their pet's poop on behalf of LVP, if his good behavior (aka sobriety) continues.
"I can't say it's closed and I've watched him closely, and I've seen how he's progressing," Lisa said during the reunion when host Andy Cohen asked if the door for James' return is completely closed. "I needed to do that because I needed him to grow up. I knew he wouldn't grow up if I was enabling him doing what he's doing."
Bravo
Shockingly enough, Jax Taylor, the president of the Anti-DJ James Kennedy fan club, was into the idea of the 25-year-old returning to the SUR staff. "I think you should bring him back," he said. "Hell, I think he's f—king hilarious."
While James' future at SUR is still up in the air, it seems like Lala is definitely done managing the hostess stand at the WeHo restaurant.
"I was just becoming an unhealthy individual," Lala said of her decision to quit—the restaurant and the show. "I was hammered all day every day. I was just not in a good head-space. Human beings can only take so much until it's like, you know what, f--k this. I can't do it anymore."
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa still thinks Lala should've stayed, saying, "I think she's stronger than she knows she is, and she's so used to running back to mommy, that's not a way to grow up."
So Lala is definitely not returning to SUR, but Andy wondered if that meant this reunion appearance meant a goodbye to the cast.
"It's really weird being here right now," she admitted, before apologizing for her remarks and behavior during the season.
"I have done a lot of slamming to every single person up here, so I just want to let y'all know that for that I am sorry for."
Vanderpump Rules' reunion wraps up on Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
