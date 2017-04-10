Will SUR see the sexy unique returns of James Kennedy and Lala Kent in season six?

Though James was fired by Lisa Vanderpump and Lala quit midway through season five, the respective futures of both of Vanderpump Rules' troublemakers were addressed during the second part of the Bravo hit's reunion on Monday night.

Fired for his tendency to drink and fight while on the job a few times too many, Ii sounds like James may once again find himself spinning records and asking dog owners to pick up their pet's poop on behalf of LVP, if his good behavior (aka sobriety) continues.

"I can't say it's closed and I've watched him closely, and I've seen how he's progressing," Lisa said during the reunion when host Andy Cohen asked if the door for James' return is completely closed. "I needed to do that because I needed him to grow up. I knew he wouldn't grow up if I was enabling him doing what he's doing."