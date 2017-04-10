Dwayne Johnson surprised Disney World tourists while commandeering Disney World's Jungle Cruise ride, and made it perfectly clear that his forthcoming movie named after the ride is a real passion project.

But The Rock is no stranger to surprises. Anytime there is a cause that hits close to home or involves his fans, the former WWE fighter loves to get it on the fun. Just last week he and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to prank fans on The Tonight Show. Johnson's surprise reduced a superfan to tears, leaving the Fate of the Furious actor extremely moved.

Whether he's just showing up or visiting children's hospitals, The Rock knows how to bring smiles to his fans' faces. Here are some of his best surprises (in no particular order):