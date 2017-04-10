Dwayne Johnson surprised Disney World tourists while commandeering Disney World's Jungle Cruise ride, and made it perfectly clear that his forthcoming movie named after the ride is a real passion project.
But The Rock is no stranger to surprises. Anytime there is a cause that hits close to home or involves his fans, the former WWE fighter loves to get it on the fun. Just last week he and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to prank fans on The Tonight Show. Johnson's surprise reduced a superfan to tears, leaving the Fate of the Furious actor extremely moved.
Whether he's just showing up or visiting children's hospitals, The Rock knows how to bring smiles to his fans' faces. Here are some of his best surprises (in no particular order):
1. Another Tonight Show surprise: In 2016, The Rock wanted to give back to troops, so he teamed up with Fallon again to give one of the late-night show's producers, Karina Kabalan, a big surprise: reuniting her with her husband who had been deployed. She immediately broke down in tears, and even Fallon couldn't contain the waterworks. "Feeling overwhelming loved and appreciated by the Fallon Family! I don't know if I'll ever get over the shock!" the producer wrote on social media.
"You're so loved by all your co-workers Karina. Grateful to have been a part of this," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
2. Wedding bells: Johnson became close friends with Screen Junkies reporter Nick Mundy, and in an epic surprise, The Rock secretly got ordained to officiate Mundy's wedding. Mundy was sent to a junket with the orders to shoot something funny with Johnson, but upon arriving he was "turned away" by Johnson's people. Little did Mundy know that Johnson was with his fiancée, her parents and their family and friends.
"He didn't just say, 'Yeah, I'll do it,'" Screen Junkies producer Dan Murrell said. "Originally we said, 'Hey do you want to be in it?' And he was like, 'I want to do the ceremony!'"
3. A surprise in Savannah: While filming scenes for his forthcoming movie Baywatch, John stopped by Savannah's Pediatric Speciality Ward to turn some childrens' frowns upside down. "To all the kids I met—you guys keep smiling and staying strong. All the mamas and daddy's I met, y'all stay strong too," he wrote on Instagram. "Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame."
4. Family matters: Johnson not only surprises he fans, he also surprises his family. Johnson famously lifted his family out of poverty and pays them back in so many ways that his mother is often brought to tears by her son's generosity. Johnson has purchased brand-new cars for his father, uncle and mom, as well as new homes for family members, too.
5. Puppy love: The Rock's passion for puppies is well-documented, but he let his love really shine when he donated $1,500 to save a dog after he had been tortured and abandoned. "Stay strong lil' Rock! Let's get you taken care of, healed up and feeling better for Christmas. Plus you have a VERY cool name to uphold;). Got your back," the Fate of the Furious actor wrote on the pup's donation page.
What are your favorite The Rock surprises? Sound off in the comments!