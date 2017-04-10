Ashton Kutcher is dishing about his personal life, past and present.

Over the weekend, the actor gave an emotional speech at the Ron Pearson Center in West De Moines, Iowa. Kutcher made the speech after being honored with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award for his "good character as a role model."

During the speech, Kutcher talked about family life with wife Mila Kunis, sharing that his kids are his "greatest lesson in character."

He gushed, "When I had these kids, my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, 'I'm sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me.'"