Katy Perry Just Cut Her Hair Even Shorter

Katy Perry shocked her fans and followers (in the best way) when she chopped her hair off into a bleached, wispy feather cut last month...and now she's taken it just a step further.
The pop star debuted a super short pixie on her Instagram Monday, writing, "fifth element flow."
In the photo, she dons a black jacket with a hood that just shows just the top half of her head. We can see she's opted for a more closely buzzed 'do, still maintaining the bleached hue.
Perry tagged her hair stylist Chris McMillan as well as celebrity colorist Justin Anderson.
Meanwhile, the singer first chopped off her hair at the beginning of March, following close after her split from Orlando Bloom. She revealed the inspiration behind the new 'do was none other than Scarlett Johansson.
Speaking with Ryan Seacrest at the iHeartRadio Music Awards shortly after chopping it off, she said, "I saw Scarlett Johansson and she had the same cut and I was like, 'That's one of the most beautiful women in the world. I can do that, too and look maybe half as good.' So I went there."
And she's had absolutely no regrets ever since.
She continued, "I'm really accepting of myself, and I've done a little work in that area and it's really paying off because I'm having fun and feeling free. I feel the most authentic I've ever been."