Katy Perry Just Cut Her Hair Even Shorter

Katy Perry shocked her fans and followers (in the best way) when she chopped her hair off into a bleached, wispy feather cut last month...and now she's taken it just a step further.

The pop star debuted a super short pixie on her Instagram Monday, writing, "fifth element flow."

In the photo, she dons a black jacket with a hood that just shows just the top half of her head. We can see she's opted for a more closely buzzed 'do, still maintaining the bleached hue.