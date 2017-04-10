Janet Jackson is carrying on with her life.

Following news of her split from Wissam Al Mana over the weekend, the Grammy winner was spotted for the first time while shopping in London on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, after her assistants returned some flowers to one shop, the star stepped into an artificial plant store for an hour and later perused sofas at a furniture shop. As a source told E! News, she was shopping for a light-colored sofa and had her eye on a grey piece.

The 50-year-old performer was sporting a cap, baggy cape, relaxed pants and sneakers during the outing. The first-time mom wore her curly hair up in a pony tail as she emerged onto the street.