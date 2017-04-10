Janet Jackson is carrying on with her life.
Following news of her split from Wissam Al Mana over the weekend, the Grammy winner was spotted for the first time while shopping in London on Monday.
According to eyewitnesses, after her assistants returned some flowers to one shop, the star stepped into an artificial plant store for an hour and later perused sofas at a furniture shop. As a source told E! News, she was shopping for a light-colored sofa and had her eye on a grey piece.
The 50-year-old performer was sporting a cap, baggy cape, relaxed pants and sneakers during the outing. The first-time mom wore her curly hair up in a pony tail as she emerged onto the street.
AKM-GSI/XPOSURE
AKM-GSI/XPOSURE
AKM-GSI/XPOSURE
Prior to the sighting, news broke of her separation from her husband of five years over the weekend. She and the Qatari businessman welcomed their first child together, a son named Eissa Al Mana, in early January.
"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," a statement from her rep read at the time.
However, as a source told People, they called it quits not long after they welcomed their son. "They separated shortly after the baby was born," the source told the magazine. "The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds."
According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, Jackson plans to continue living in London with her baby. "They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart," a source told the newspaper.
"It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."
