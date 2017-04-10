The Fate of the Furious is the first film in the Fast and the Furious franchise without Paul Walker, and everyone is feeling it...especially Michelle Rodriguez.

The actress chatted with E! News' Maria Menounos at the premiere of the series' latest sequel over the weekend and admitted the movie was difficult without Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. However, she knew they had to do it.

"Not easy," she described of the filming process without her late co-star. "I think that's a big reason why we went dark on this one and why it's not all fun and games…But at the end of the day, the big picture of it all is that this has become a global monster that's kind of letting in the 99-percent through the backdoor into Hollywood that never really created anything for them in the action-movie realm."