Eric Ray Davidson
Social media star Cameron Dallas is ready to get busy.
For the cover interview of the May/June issue of Seventeen, Dallas discussed what he's looking for in that special someone and it's a long list. Prepare to swoon.
Dallas said of his dream girl, "I hope she talks a lot and makes me laugh. I hope she's genuine— that means so much to me. Someone who is truthful and faithful. Someone I'd feel comfortable and confident having around people— where people would come up to me like, 'Wow, you guys are so good together. She completes you.' Someone who makes me a better person."
The 22-year-old also opened up about his past dating experience and said he's looking for something more.
"I've been in one relationship, and if I had to choose that relationship or being single, I'd be single. But that ended because it wasn't right."
Not that he's done with dating forever. He just wants to find that special someone to start a (big) family with. Even though the funny guy is known for his humor, he wasn't joking around when it came to the topic of kids.
"I like the idea of being in a relationship," said the "She Bad" singer. "I do want to find a wife—and not when I'm 40. I want to settle down, have a family. I want six kids, maybe even more. Who knows?"
Dallas has kept plenty busy recently. His rise to fame on Vine has led to acting opportunities, like a role in Expelled, and his recent reality series on Netflix Chasing Cameron which debuted in December.
The Seventeen cover wasn't his first modeling gig, either. The prankster can also be spotted in ad campaigns for American Eagle Outfitters, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabbana.
The May/June issue of Seventeen hits newsstands April 18.