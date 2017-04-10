TheImageDirect.com
Meghan Markle looked as chic as ever on her way to yoga in Toronto over the weekend.
In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Markle wore a striped tee, black workout leggings, tan mac jacket, ballet flats, sunglasses and accessorized with a Goyard tote. While on her way, the Suits actress caught up with a pal who greeted Markle with a furry friend by her side. Markle's outing comes after she announced she was shutting down her lifestyle website, The Tig.
"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," she explained to fans in a letter posted on the website's home page. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."
She added her digital ending with a note of inspiration. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world,'" she advised.
"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."
TheImageDirect.com
Markle's professional decisions as of late have many wondering if she's preparing to become a princess, thanks to her serious relationship with Prince Harry. After their relationship went public, Markle went on a lengthy hiatus from social media, which resulted in an image overhaul. These days, it seems Markle is less about her TV career and more about her passion for conservation and charity—ideals perfectly in sync for life with the royal family.
TheImageDirect.com
The Tig's closure magnifies Markle's efforts to hone in on what's most important to her: humanitarian causes. "Meghan is going through big changes in her life," an insider told E! News.
"The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn't her future."