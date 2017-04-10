Meghan Markle looked as chic as ever on her way to yoga in Toronto over the weekend.

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Markle wore a striped tee, black workout leggings, tan mac jacket, ballet flats, sunglasses and accessorized with a Goyard tote. While on her way, the Suits actress caught up with a pal who greeted Markle with a furry friend by her side. Markle's outing comes after she announced she was shutting down her lifestyle website, The Tig.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," she explained to fans in a letter posted on the website's home page. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."