Pippa Middleton is gearing up to say "I do."
With just a little over a month until the Middleton sister's nuptials, new details have been announced about the big day, including the date (May 20) and the location. The 32-year-old will walk down the aisle at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England to her fiancé, former racing driver and Scottish heir James Matthews.
The English socialite has already set her wedding apart from her famous sister's first with her choice of venue. As compared to the grand Westminster Abbey in London, where Kate and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, St. Mark's Church is a more intimate and understated countryside setting.
It also has ties to her family and childhood as it is just six miles away from where the sisters grew up in nearby Bucklebury. The church, which dates back to the 12th century, was also where the couple spent Christmas Day last year.
If Pippa is interested in having a traditional organ accompany her as she walks down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be, doesn't have to look too far—the church had one installed in 1985.
While the chapel itself may not be the size of a palace, it sits on 18 acres and is completely surrounded by woodlands—perfect for keeping the milestone event personal and exclusive.
While the couple may be opting for privacy with this venue, there will be plenty of room for their beloved guests, including 3-year-old Prince George who will serve as a page boy, and 1-year-old Princess Charlotte will participate as a bridesmaid. Prince Harry and Prince William will also be in attendance.
According to Hello!, the couple has asked Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, resident priest at St Mark's, to officiate.
Let the countdown begin to "you may kiss the bride!"