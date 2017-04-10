Bill Murray is basically a living and breathing meme.

The comedian has become one of the internet's most favorite people with his many hilarious moments, including his latest public display of comedy: trying to bribe two umpires at a minor league baseball game.

According to HuffPo, Murray was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Opening Day game for the Charleston RiverDogs in South Carolina. Being the owner of the team, he jokingly attempted to bribe the umps with some cash before playing ball.