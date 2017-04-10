Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Bill Murray is basically a living and breathing meme.
The comedian has become one of the internet's most favorite people with his many hilarious moments, including his latest public display of comedy: trying to bribe two umpires at a minor league baseball game.
According to HuffPo, Murray was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Opening Day game for the Charleston RiverDogs in South Carolina. Being the owner of the team, he jokingly attempted to bribe the umps with some cash before playing ball.
I'm not trying to be a snitch, but somebody at @MiLB needs to see this. Sorry @ChasRiverDogs, but you can't just let Bill Murray bribe umps pic.twitter.com/osVwmxk9gM— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) April 7, 2017
Charleston's WCIV sports reporter Daren Stoltzfus caught the whole thing on camera, posting the video to Twitter and joking, "I'm not trying to be a snitch, but somebody at @MiLB needs to see this. Sorry @ChasRiverDogs, but you can't just let Bill Murray bribe umps." LOL!
We couldn't help but giggle over the silly moment and think back to all the times Murray was just the best...You know, like the one time he crashed a bachelor party? And that other time he wore the world's weirdest hat to play golf?
