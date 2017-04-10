Getty Images
Former First Lady Barbara Bush might not be very happy with her granddaughter this morning...
While co-hosting with Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show Monday, Jenna Bush Hager revealed her grandma only has eight toes.
The two ladies were chatting about the importance of taking your shoes off at home (or in someone else's home) and how that could be offensive for someone with ugly feet.
That's when Jenna blurted out, "Do you want to know the truth? My grandma's missing a toe on each foot," she said, holding back a laugh. "She's missing a toe on each foot."
Of course, Kathie Lee couldn't help but ask, "Has she ever divulged that?"
Jenna admitted, "Not that I know of," before she quickly made sure to note, "But she has darling feet! And it happened, and they look cute!"
"I think it's the second [toes]. I'm sorry Ganny, I shouldn't have said it. But it happened with age."
Needless to say, Jenna was feeling a little bit of regret after sharing the intimate detail about her grandmother.
"I feel terrible now," Jenna admitted. "Should I be embarrassed?"
Well, even if she is mad, we're sure Grandma Barbara will forgive Jenna...After all, they are very close!