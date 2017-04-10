Former First Lady Barbara Bush might not be very happy with her granddaughter this morning...

While co-hosting with Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show Monday, Jenna Bush Hager revealed her grandma only has eight toes.

The two ladies were chatting about the importance of taking your shoes off at home (or in someone else's home) and how that could be offensive for someone with ugly feet.

That's when Jenna blurted out, "Do you want to know the truth? My grandma's missing a toe on each foot," she said, holding back a laugh. "She's missing a toe on each foot."