This Easter, curl up with your precious pooch and watch Lisa Vanderpump at the Beverly Hills Dog Show, presented by Purina. The beloved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star—who's famously "passionate about dogs, just not crazy about bitches"—will be handing out the Best in Show trophy at this year's competition. "I just love to see them," Lisa, who has attended the show in years past, tells E! News.

Unlike other dog shows on TV, this particular competition combines glamour and a love of pets. The show features more than 1,000 dogs from over 150 breeds and will feature a puppy red carpet and a Best in Show runway. "I've known people who've shown dogs and they are their life...literally," says Lisa. "Love it! It's very exciting!"