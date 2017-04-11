Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography
This Easter, curl up with your precious pooch and watch Lisa Vanderpump at the Beverly Hills Dog Show, presented by Purina. The beloved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star—who's famously "passionate about dogs, just not crazy about bitches"—will be handing out the Best in Show trophy at this year's competition. "I just love to see them," Lisa, who has attended the show in years past, tells E! News.
Unlike other dog shows on TV, this particular competition combines glamour and a love of pets. The show features more than 1,000 dogs from over 150 breeds and will feature a puppy red carpet and a Best in Show runway. "I've known people who've shown dogs and they are their life...literally," says Lisa. "Love it! It's very exciting!"
While it may seem fun and light-hearted, Lisa has a genuine passion for helping dogs. She recently opened a dog rescue center in West Hollywood called Vanderpump Dogs.
The shelter is off to a great start, as Lance Bass has already adopted two puppies, and his husband Michael Turchin is a regular volunteer. In addition, Lisa was able to bring in Leona Lewis to sing for their gala. Lisa said in the first two days of being open, 11 dogs were adopted.
Those in the West Hollywood area are free to volunteer at Vanderpump Dogs. However, for those who aren't near or want to show a little extra love, Purina will be hosting a social media fundraiser as part of the show. From Apr. 10-23, Purina will donate a dollar (up to $25,000) for every social post using #BHDogShow and tagging @Purina to Leader Dogs for the Blind, a global organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals who are blind or visually impaired.
While Lisa is thrilled to be giving out the award, she does not envy the judges. Asked if she thinks the judges have a hard job, Lisa replies, "Oh, incredibly hard job!...It'd be very difficult for me to be a judge here."
The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina will air on USA Network Sunday, Apr. 16, at 8 p.m.
