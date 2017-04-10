"I think a man's dream woman changes as he goes through different stages in his life. I'm fortunate to be dating my dream woman now," Al Mana told Harper's Bazaar Arabia in 2011.

The following year, amid rumors that they had a big wedding planned, he and Jackson took off and tied the knot without anyone outside of their inner circle being the wiser until Jackson confirmed she was a married woman in February 2013.

Having seen the effect that relentless media coverage had on her brother Michael Jackson, as well as the spotlight's effect on her and most of her sprawling family, it's no wonder that Janet was determined to live the offstage portion of her life as privately as possible—especially after Michael died.

And she had certainly met her match in Al Mana, whose high-stakes business dealings, wealth and close family ties had made him an intensely private, albeit public, person as well.

"I'm grateful for success. Success is wonderful," Janet wrote in her 2011 book True You. "The truth, though, is that being in the spotlight can complicate personal problems even more. You never have a chance to deal with yourself privately and work through issues on your own. Everything is on display for the world to see."

For his part, Al Mani told Entrepreneur Middle East in 2014, "You can ask me anything you want; I'm very opinionated... except about my private life. I don't want to talk about that."

However, no matter how love-hate her relationship with the spotlight was, Janet was still an entertainer. Said to be worth roughly $150 million, her lucrative brand, unlike her husband's, is built around her—and to remain fresh, the fans have to be fed every once in awhile (although having had a 40-year career, she could conceivably call it quits now and retire secure in the knowledge that she's a legend who'll never be forgotten).