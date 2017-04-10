PacificCoastNews
Prepare for another wedding!
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have announced that they will be tying the knot on May 20 at St Mark's Church, Englefield. The royal family, including Prince Harry, Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate Middleton will attend the nuptials, wherePrince Georgewill serve as a page boy and Princess Charlotte will participate as a bridesmaid.
Matthews proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating Pippa for nearly a year. The two have known each other for more than a decade.
According to Hello!, the couple has asked Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, resident priest at St Mark's, to officiate. Pippa and James' reception will be held back at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away. The beautiful property, which sits on 18 acres, has ample grounds to supply any wedding necessities and is completely surrounded by woodlands, making for a very private party.
Although there are rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge would be the maid of honor, nothing has been set in stone because, according to reports, she doesn't want to steal her sister's thunder.
We can't wait to see all that the wedding entails come May! The pictures will certainly be worth 1,000 words.
Congratulations to the happy couple.