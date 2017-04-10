We can't wait to see all that the wedding entails come May! The pictures will certainly be worth 1,000 words.

Although there are rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge would be the maid of honor, nothing has been set in stone because, according to reports, she doesn't want to steal her sister's thunder.

According to Hello!, the couple has asked Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, resident priest at St Mark's, to officiate. Pippa and James' reception will be held back at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away. The beautiful property, which sits on 18 acres, has ample grounds to supply any wedding necessities and is completely surrounded by woodlands, making for a very private party.

Matthews proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating Pippa for nearly a year. The two have known each other for more than a decade.

