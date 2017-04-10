AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Irina Shayk may have only given birth just a few weeks ago, but she's already been spotted out and about!
As we reported this weekend, the 31-year-old model and her man Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child into the world two weeks ago, and now E! News has obtained the exclusive first photos of Shayk since news broke that she gave birth.
The new mama, Cooper and their little one went for a stroll in Venice Beach, Calif., over the weekend, stopping for a sweet treat at Jeni's Ice Cream Shop.
Shayk opted for cozy clothes, wearing a black sweater with matching black pants and accessorizing the look with a pair of square black sunnies and a black purse.
But there was one more very sparkly accessory we must note Shayk was also wearing: that oval-cut emerald stone on that finger. Of course, we've seen this ring before. It first caused engagement speculation in December.
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, People magazine was the first to report the news that Shayk gave birth to her first child with Cooper two weeks ago.
"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider told us. No other details about the baby are available.
E! News confirmed Shayk's pregnancy in November after she showcased a tiny baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. However, talks of the famous couple starting a family have been going on for quite some time.
In fact, in June of last year, another source told us, "They have spoken about having a family soon and building a future together. Irina would like to have kids in the next few years. Being a mother is something that is very important to her."
We're so glad that her dreams came true! Congrats again to the growing family!