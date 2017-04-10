Rita Ora and Victoria Beckham Have This Tech Accessory in Common

ESC: Rita Ora

Neil Mockford/GC Images

When is your phone not in your hand?

You put so much effort into what you wear each day (the clothes, the accessories, the ideal pair of shoes, etc.), so why cut corners in the style department when it comes to what you're always holding? Especially when Rita Ora, Victoria BeckhamHailey Baldwin and so many other celebs have the perfect solution.

Personalized cell phone cases.

As you know, all three of those style stars have very distinct, very different style—but they've found common ground in their Chaos iPhone cases. And taking mirror selfies.

Though Chaos' $229 phone cases may be just outside your budget, there are other, just-as-fashion-forward options to choose from. 

All you have to do is scroll through the below options and add to cart. Easy, right?

Shop the Look

ESC: iPhone Cases

Chaos Club Initial Case, $229

ESC: iPhone Cases

HB London Personalized Black Initial Phone Case, $43

ESC: iPhone Cases

The Daily Edited Midnight Navy Mock Croc iPhone Case, $60

ESC: iPhone Cases

Xander&Bow White Marble Large Top, $25

ESC: iPhone Cases

Minnie & Emma Palm Beach Chic White All Over Banana Leaves Phone Case, $59

ESC: iPhone Cases

Vianel New York Personalized iPhone Case, $80

Your mirror selfies will never be the same.

